HotelsPro, Worldline, Paytrek partner for end-to-end payment solutions

The partnership allows travel agents and hotel customers around the world to have a new booking payment solution.

Through the partnership, HotelsPro will offer its customers Worldline payment terminals as well as commercial acquiring of the transactions. Moreover, customers will be able to book hotels in their own currency through Worldlines Dynamic Currency Conversion.

Worldline will also cover the online payment services for HotelsPro. Concretely, when a customer books a room online, Paytrek transfers the payment details to Worldline, which then processes the credit card transaction. The agreement allows for multi-currency payments and avoids the risk of double or fraudulent bookings.

