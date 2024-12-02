HooYu to offer identity verification services to online betting company

As per UKGC online gambling regulations, betting companies have to optimize KYC procedures and guarantee strict ID checks for ensure customer verification.

HooYu’s platform prevents fraud and financial crime by verifying user identity through a biometric selfie, digital footprints and ID document authentication. The two companies have been working together since April 2019

UK commercial and retail bank NatWest also recently chose Hooyu’s identity verification technology for online new account opening.