HooYu joins NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace

The X-Sight Marketplace is a financial crime risk management-focused ecosystem designed to assist financial services organisations evaluate new point solutions and deal with a challenging regulatory and criminal environment. The X-Sight Marketplace leverages the X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service and further expands the functionality offered by the platform.

HooYu, an ID verification and fraud investigation provider, blends traditional methods of customer verification and PEP/Sanctions screening with real-time digital footprint analysis and facial biometrics. By adding HooYu’s capabilities with NICE Actimize’s AML and Fraud solutions, its customers can manage their risks related to KYC/CDD, account takeover fraud, synthetic ID fraud, and payments fraud.

Additional categories that will be added to NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace from other partner participants will include: Ultimate Beneficial Ownership, Value-added Data & Adverse Media, Watchlist, Device Identification, and User Authentication & Fraud. Additional partners will be announced as the X-Sight Marketplace grows.