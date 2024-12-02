Hong Kongs TNG Wallet extends footprint across 12 new countries

The features include global money transfer, foreign exchange, global bill payment and global mobile air-time top-up. Global money transfer allows TNG users to transfer money from their TNG app to over 800 banks across 12 other countries. Once the identification is verified, recipients can withdraw cash immediately at more than 190,000 cash pick-up points. There is no transaction fee for users and TNG promises very favourable exchange rates.

TNG users can now transact in 16 foreign currencies in real-time at very favourable exchange rates compared to traditional channels.

Many Hong Kong residents who own homes overseas can now make bill payments, without incurring transaction fees, across TNGs regional network with just a few taps on their phone, anytime, anywhere. The network covers 14 service categories, including electricity, Internet, water, telecoms, utilities, etc.

Global mobile airtime top-up allows TNG users to top up their foreign mobile SIM cards in real-time with 64 mobile operators in 10 countries. Residents and foreign workers in Hong Kong can now add value to their overseas SIM cards through the TNG app anytime, anywhere. They can also pay for or top up family members mobile accounts back home.