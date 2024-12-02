Hong Kong to launch Smart ID

The new smart identity card provides security features, as well as chip technology and protection of personal data. It has the size of a standard credit card, and is made from polycarbonate, a durable material resistant to environmental influences as well as mechanical, chemical and thermal stress.

The ‘Smart ID’ card is embedded with a readable chip and can serve as a form of identification for social insurance, housing funds, financial services as well as public services, such as education and transportation.

Moreover, the ‘chip’ in the smart identity card allows it to record, store, process and transmit data to and from designated devices. It also has segregated compartments that keep immigration-related applications separate from value-added non-immigration applications.

The ones that would be able to apply for the new smart cards are people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan who had been living, working or studying on the mainland for at least six months. The cards will give holders almost the same rights as mainlanders in regard to accessing 18 types of schemes and services.