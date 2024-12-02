Hong Kong to bring QR code payments to subway transport system

Therefore, customers using the services of Mass Transit Railway (MTR) will be able to pay by tapping their mobile phones at ticket gates across MTR stations, starting from mid-2020, as part of a wider modernisation of the transport network.

Moreover, the Alipay solution via QR code scans will work in places where internet connections are slow or inconsistent. Commuters will simply use Ant Financial’s Alipay app to scan a code and then go on with their trip. They will be able to top up their balance inside the mobile app, as well as through traditional methods.

MTR also covers rail, buses, and more, but it is not clear if and when this payment option will be extended beyond subways.