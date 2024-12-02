Hong Kong: SmarTone to issue online payment platform

Kiss, which was launched in August, 2015, will enable retailers to connect with consumers through a platform that ties together digital marketing and loyalty programs with data analytics and mobile payment, scmp.com reports.

Merchants, for a monthly fee, are able to create their own mobile storefronts, directly communicate and interact with customers to gain a deeper understanding of what they want, and launch targeted campaigns. The Kiss marketing platform, which is operated by SmarTone subsidiary Kissco Marketing Services, includes online tools for retailers to create mobile storefronts and messaging campaigns, a single-purpose Android tablets used as the Kiss mobile payment terminal, capabilities for customer data analytics and a Bluetooth beacon for the store.

These Kiss beacons are devices specifically configured to push notifications, such as greetings and special offers to nearby customers who have activated the Kiss app. Consumers can also download the Kiss Wallet, a feature that allows users to store their credit card details, retailer cash credits and promotional Kiss Dollars on the online platform. With the free Kiss Pay, consumers can pay, redeem and be rewarded for purchases by simply using their smartphones to tap on the Kiss terminal in the store.

UnionPay International is the launch credit card partner for Kiss, although efforts are being made to sign up Visa and MasterCard to the platform, according to SmarTone. Research firm eMarketer forecast mobile ecommerce sales in mainland China would make up 10.9% of all retail sales in the country in 2016 and 55.5% of all online retail shopping as the sector grew 51.4% to a record USD 506 billion from an estimated USD 334 billion in 2015.