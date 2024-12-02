Hong Kong, Macau: JETCO selects Gemalto TSM for mobile NFC rollout

Under the terms of the agreement, Gemalto is set to provide its LinqUs Trusted Service Management (TSM) software platform to JETCO for their commercial rollout of NFC payment.

JETCO has an automatic teller machine (ATM) network in Hong Kong and Macau consisting of approximately 30 member banks. Gemalto is also supporting JETCO with consulting services on the platform setup as well as integration.

The solution enables JETCO to distribute and manage mobile payment services to their end users. The TSM platform complies with international interoperability standards such as Global Platform.

The rollout is set to enable end users to use their mobile phone to transact at participating merchants equipped with NFC-ready point-of-sales (POS) at approximately 10,000 acceptance points including supermarket chains, convenience stores, fast food chains, cinemas and other.

In recent news, Gemalto has supplied its UpTeq Multi-tenant SIM embedded software and product to Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar, supporting Ukraine’s introduction of contactless payment via a mobile phone.