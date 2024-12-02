Hong Kong-based Bitcoin store inaugurated

According to ANXBTC the Hong Kong-based exchange shop, the operation comes as a retaliatory action in order to support and increment the popularity of the crypto-currency.

The move came at the same time with the Japanese Bitcoin exchange MtGox’s forced filing for bankruptcy protection, claiming it had lost nearly half a billion dollars worth of the digital currency in a possible theft.

At the end of 2013, the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC), the nations central bank, prohibited financial institutions to get involved in Bitcoin-related services and products while warning against its potential use in money-laundering. Vietnam has also banned its banks from handling Bitcoins, saying the virtual currency is not legal tender in the communist nation.

