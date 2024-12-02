Hong Kong Airlines partners AsiaPay and FEXCO to launch MCP payment service

The solution developed by AsiaPay and FEXCO aims to assist merchants with customer retention, brand awareness and in attracting international customers. The partnership will see FEXCOs Currency Risk Management MCP solution fully integrated into the Hong Kong Airlines core operating system and website offering multiple features to both the airline and the passenger, including a more customised shopping experience.

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, an electronic payment solution and technology vendor and payment service provider, aims to bring electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-businesses in the worldwide market. AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, certified IPSP for merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendor for Visa, MasterCard, American Express and JCB.

FEXCO is an Irish financial and business solutions provider, with operations in 33 countries worldwide. Founded and headquartered in Ireland in 1981, FEXCO employs more than 2,000 people across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America and Latin America. FEXCO serves global brands across multiple industries through a wide range of products and services, including Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), Multi Currency Pricing (MCP), Mobile Payments, Commercial and Retail FX, Managed Business Solutions and Tax Free Shopping.

Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline incorporated and registered in Hong Kong in 2006. Ever since then, Hong Kong Airlines has grown to become global carrier with its principal place of business in Hong Kong.