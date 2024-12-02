Hong Kong Airlines adopts the Sabre Branded Fares solution

By dint of the solution, airlines are able to merchandise their exclusive products to travellers in new ways. TMCs can utilise it to create personalised offers, with cross-sell and upsell opportunities. It provides travel buyers and sellers with enhanced fare functionality at a good price, according to Sabre.

According to the assistant director of commercial at Hong Kong Airlines, this solution will allow them to remain visible throughout the booking process, which is essential since they continue to increase their global and regional flight routes, to destinations like Vancouver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Earlier in 2018, Visa has partnered with Sabre to allow it to use CyberSource, in order to bring an integrated travel reservation and fraud management solution to airlines, hotels, and travel agencies.