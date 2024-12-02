Hong Kong: 7-Eleven adds mobile payment and rewards

7-Fans is a QR code-based mobile payment and loyalty app that rewards customers with one point for every USD 0.64 spent using the service at any of more than 900 stores across Hong Kong.

The accumulated points can then be redeemed for in-store rewards while users can load cash into their 7-Fans e-wallet at any participating 7-Eleven store.

In September 2014, 7-Eleven launched a program that lets customers earn a free cup of coffee with their purchases via the convenience store chain’s mobile app.