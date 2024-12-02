Honda, Visa unveil in-vehicle payment concept

The in-vehicle payments concept was first presented at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show and has been further developed into the prototype Honda Dream Drive driver application. Due to the agreement, drivers and passengers will be able to use voice-control and mobile technology to buy gasoline, park or order food.

After unveiling the AI-based technology, Honda reached agreements with retail partners to allow drivers to order goods and services through the in-dash system, including Atom Tickets, GrubHub, iHeartRadio, Phillips 66, and others.

Moreover, Honda added additional partners for in-vehicle payments, including Mastercard and PayPal. The new technology will be available to Honda cars that have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.