HomeSend joins forces with Indosat

Through Indosat’s Dompetku mobile money platform, users can send and receive funds across Indonesia’s mobile money network. HomeSend is also set to be an international remittance provider to give users access to Dompetku’s 24,000 locations.

The HomeSend service enables consumers to send money to and from mobile money accounts, payment cards, bank accounts or cash outlets, regardless of their location or that of the recipient.

HomeSend is a joint venture created in December 2013 by MasterCard, eServGlobal, a French developer of telecommunications software systems and BICS, a global mobile financial services provider, that enables B2B cross-border and cross-network value transfers.

In recent news, WorldRemit, a global online money transfer service, has unveiled that it enables customers to send funds to friends and family in Indonesia who use Indosat’s Dompetku mobile money service.