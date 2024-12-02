Homeless people accept online payments by wearing barcodes

The wearable QR codes, similar to those encountered on online tickets, are being tested in Oxford as part of Greater Change, backed by Oxford University.

The initiative aims to aid the poorest people by getting them off the street and into employment and accommodation with the money they raise by themselves. Alex McCallion, founder of Greater Change, told the BBC that the solution they have delivered is a giving mechanism through a smartphone with a restrictive fund.

Money transfers towards a homeless person can be made by people scanning their phones on the barcode, linked to an online profile of the person it belongs to, and making an epayment. All Greater Change accounts are to be managed by case workers who check that the money is spent within reason.