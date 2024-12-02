Home Retail Group: Homebase, Argos to give up bricks for online stores

Moreover, there is a three-year productivity plan for Homebase which implies that more than 80 physical stores will close doors by 2018. Store operation will be improved throughout the network, while customer propositions will also be improved with refit trial stores.

Homebase will introduce omni-channel solutions with upgraded mobile apps and a revamped website. Customer data will be shared and analysed in order to examine shopping habits. When it comes to order fulfillment for products purchased online, Homebase will utilize the Argos click-and-collect hubs.

In what concerns Argos, there are 32 digital stores operating within the UK and Ireland out of which 13 have been transformed with 10 more to undergo changes by the end of fiscal year 2015.

Furthermore, Argos has now completed the implementation of its same day collection network and is working on online payments and its in-store pick up. Additionally, 43% of total Argos sales were done online, with mobile accounting for 22% of total sales.