According to a Holvi representative, users who open a Holvi account no longer have to wait for the physical card to arrive in order to make payments. Customers can create a virtual card with just a few clicks and use it directly. Holvi has fully integrated the virtual card option into the Holvi business accounts and connected it to the billing tool and accounting functions. In this way, self-employed customers can manage their entire business in one account and one app and are provided with an overview of their expenses.

A virtual debit card is included in all Holvi price models. Users with Holvi Pro and Holvi Pro+ can pay EUR 2 per month for each additional virtual card. It is possible for Freelancers to create and use up to a total of 10 virtual cards. Once the card has been created, the card details can be found in the Holvi app and users can access the virtual cards directly via their Holvi account and their digital wallets. Additionally, the cards can be blocked and unblocked in real-time without affecting the physical Holvi cards.





