Holiday season 2017 shows ecommerce is still in its prime

Adobe reported 2017 holiday ecommerce revenue climbed to USD 108.2 billion between November and December, in execess of the forecasted USD 107.4 billion.

This means an increase of 14.7% year over year. Adobe’s online sales results are more than USD 30 billion less than the holiday online “and other non-store” sales of USD 138.4 billion that the National Retail Federation (NRF) reported. The NRF numbers represent an increase of 11.5% year over year.

While Adobe’s numbers are based on 80% of online transactions for the largest 100 online US retailers, NRF uses official government data from the Census Bureau, which reports online sales as such on a quarterly basis.

On a monthly basis they report non-store sales, mostly being the online sales. The rest are channels such as mail-order catalogs, telephone sales, kiosks at the mall and vending machines. The NRF’s final sales numbers also came ahead of its earlier projection of USD 137.7 – by nearly USD 700 million.

NetElixir findings, focusing on growth rates versus final sales numbers, say ecommerce sales were up 13% year over year, falling in the middle of Adobe’s and NRF’s reported growth rates. NetElixir also reports mobile visits jumped across most retail categories, with apparel seeing the largest growth at 32%.

According to Adobe’s findings, mobile accounted for 33.1% of the total USD 108.2 billion generated, bringing in USD 35.9 billion.

Salesforce found that 46% of all online orders on Thanksgiving Day 2017 happened on a mobile device. Christmas Day experienced the biggest jump in mobile shopping, with 50% of all online orders happening on mobile devices.