HMV taps Worldpay from FIS for European expansion

Worldpay Omnichannel is set to offer HMV increased flexibility and choice when it comes to bettering its omnichannel strategy, across 34 geographic markets. Developed in collaboration with FreedomPay, the solution brings together Worldpay’s global ecommerce capabilities with FreedomPay’s commerce platform.





Worldpay from FIS – HMV partnership details and Worldpay Omnichannel features

The announcement details that through a single integration, Worldpay Omnichannel enables merchants to operate across borders and POS providers, supporting both major and local card schemes, as well as local payment methods. The solution covers multiple payment methods preferred by consumers and helps merchants deliver an increasingly consistent omnichannel experience across the retail landscape.

The solution is set to enable synchronisation and tokenization across a multitude of channels, letting merchants operate more efficiently and innovate to better meet shoppers’ expectations and changing payment habits. What is more, it also enables access to multiple POS providers, allowing merchants to maintain their preferred relationship with partner ecosystems while supporting increasingly simple and fast implementation through a single integration.

Currently, Worldpay Omnichannel is live in HMV’s Dublin and Antwerp stores and is set to be rolled out throughout Europe in the months to come.











When commenting on the development, Worldpay officials advised that the extension of the relationship with HMV seeks to provide them with the next generation of omnichannel solutions and support their European expansion. The company's enhanced capabilities are to help HMV future-proof its business and accelerate growth, with the spokesperson stating that they are to fully connect HMV with their shoppers across the digital and physical world, bettering their purchasing journey across multiple channels.

Within this context, HMV officials affirmed that the company required a solution that would enable it to provide its customers with a hassle-free journey across multiple channels while bringing it into new markets simply and efficiently. As such, the new capabilities are believed to help expedite its ability to innovate and better help its customers as it expands across Europe.

More to this point, FreedomPay officials stated that together with Worldpay, FreedomPay seeks to transform payments worldwide, bringing increased functionality and innovation to enterprise businesses and their customers. Per their statement, by coupling FreedomPay’s data-driven, secure commerce technology platform and Worldpay’s global ecommerce platform, the companies can offer merchants enhanced omnichannel experiences for them and their shoppers.