HMD Global updates the Nokia 2660 with UPI Scan and Pay

This new feature allows users to perform secure digital transactions with the press of a button. It's also worth noting that this feature is not limited to new buyers of the Nokia 2660 Flip, as HMD Global has also rolled out a software update to provide the functionality to existing users. Apart from receiving the new functionality, the Nokia 2660 Flip has also received two new colour options in pink and green.

The Nokia 2660 Flip is a classic flip phone with a clamshell design. It includes a rear camera for capturing photos, as well as essential features such as support for SMS and calls, as well as the classic Snake game. Other features include a 2.8-inch display and a user-friendly interface, 4G and VoLTE support, and a 1450mAh battery. An emergency button offers added security, allowing quick contact with loved ones in case of emergencies and notifying up to five contacts for swift assistance.

The Nokia 2660 Flip also has adjustable volume settings and compatibility with hearing aids (HAC). The product has undergone rigorous durability tests, enduring tens of thousands of flip cycles in order to ensure its durability according to timesofindia.indiatimes.com

According to the same source, HMD Global has witnessed a twofold increase in its flip phone market share from 2021 to 2022. The company anticipates continued growth in 2023 as more people opt for these devices as a means to disconnect from smartphones and re-engage with their local communities. The flip design of the Nokia 2660 Flip can also simplify call handling, as it brings the microphone and earpiece at a convenient level closer to the user's face.

More information about UPI

According to investopedia.com, a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a smartphone application that allows users to transfer money between bank accounts. It is a single-window mobile payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It does away with the need to enter bank details or other sensitive information each time a customer initiates a transaction.

The system is said to be a safe and secure method of transferring money between two parties and eliminates the need to transact with physical cash or through a bank. The pilot system was launched in India on April 11, 2016. Banks across the country started to upload their interface in Aug. 2016.