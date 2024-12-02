HKTDC offers small-order online transactions

The platform enables buyers and suppliers to trade directly over the internet. The HKTDC has also partnered with Hongkong Post to offer postage rebates, helping SMEs embrace ecommerce opportunities.

Online transactions can be carried out in concert with off-line promotions to reach out to more buyers, including small-volume buyers who previously may not have attended trade fairs in Hong Kong.

By providing a four-in-one platform comprising a trade portal, trade fairs, trade publications and mobile applications, the HKTDC helps SMEs capture business opportunities.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is the international marketing arm for Hong Kong-based traders, manufacturers and service providers. With more than 40 global offices, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China and throughout Asia.