HIVEX cross-border mobile payment service launches in South Korea





Following this announcement, the new system will enable Taiwanese travelers to benefit from more secure transactions at over 1.9 million stores across South Korea. The service aims to reduce the hassle of traditional payment methods, as well as provide an efficient experience for tourists visiting the country.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on HIVEX’s launch in South Korea

Throughout this initiative, by simplifying the payment processes for customers, HIVEX aims to enhance the overall travel experience, as well as allow Taiwanese tourists to focus more on enjoying their time abroad rather than worrying about payment logistics.

South Korean government-backed QR code payment system ZeroPay is important for the HIVEX integration. ZeroPay is set to eliminate traditional credit card processing fees for merchants, a process that will create a cost-effective solution for businesses and improve payment efficiency for customers. The collaboration between HIVEX and ZeroPay will focus on expanding payment options for Taiwanese visitors, providing them with an easy, secure, and familiar way to pay through their preferred mobile apps.

In addition, merchants in South Korea, particularly in high-traffic areas like convenience stores, department stores, and even medical beauty clinics, will have the possibility to accept payments via HIVEX’s system. This broad adoption of cross-border mobile payments, facilitated by ICB’s robust payment network, is expected to enhance the shopping experience for foreign travelers, making it more inclusive and accessible.

The launch of HIVEX in South Korea also marks a significant step forward for the global travel industry, as it will leverage cross-border mobile payments in order to enhance the travel experience. As the service expands and more countries adopt similar systems, the company aims to accelerate the development of the industry in order to become more interconnected and efficient, benefiting both tourists and businesses alike.