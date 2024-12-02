Hive Project teams up with Gosocket for invoice automation

Gosocket is a B2B social networking solutions company that, according to Hive’s official press release, has 1 million active users and almost USD 7 billion so far in advance payments made through their Anticipos platform and over half a billion e-invoices verified.

The partnership comes less than a year after Hive’s token sale, when it raised almost USD 9 million in funding. At the time, this was equal to over BTC 2,000, gathered from over 2,200 unique participants.

Hive is an invoice financing platform based on blockchain technology, with its main innovation being the automation of the invoicing process, which, in turn, expedites the entire payment process.