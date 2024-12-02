HitPay teams up with BillEase to enable BNPL for SMEs

Through BillEase, online and offline retailers can offer shoppers three instalment options at checkout with interest rates between 0% or 3.49%. SMEs will be able to access a full range of payment methods and payment infrastructure with a free account on HitPay.











HitPay’s suite of services

HitPay also provides free business software, including a free website builder, in-app pos system, no-code ecommerce plugins, and an invoice generator, with zero setup or subscription fees.

The fintech had launched in the Philippines in 2022 and received a license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to be a registered Operator of Payment System (OPS) in February 2023.

Officials from HitPay said that they are glad to partner with BillEase to equip SMEs with easy, accessible digital payments. This collaboration with BillEase allows them to continue to support the unique needs of their merchants, and build the best payment gateway for small businesses.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from BillEase stated that they are happy to play a part in promoting a cash-lite economy through digital solutions like HitPay. This partnership highlights their shared values of providing flexible and transparent POS financing for retailers and their customers.

With HitPay, BillEase can offer inclusive options for retailers, especially SMEs, to help them grow and thrive.