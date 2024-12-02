HitPay introduces Tap to Pay on iOS in several countries





The launch represents the latest addition to HitPay’s suite of commerce solutions, with the company aiming to facilitate simplified payments for merchants and their customers. Tap to Pay allows businesses to accept contactless payments leveraging their iOS devices, without being required to have a separate card terminal or POS hardware, therefore eliminating additional costs.











HitPay’s Tap to Pay capabilities

As merchants only need their iPhones to accept contactless payments by using Tap to Pay, they can present their device to the customer and require the latter to place their card on the tap area until the transaction is finished. Tap to Pay uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to ensure that payments are simple and have increased security. This allows businesses to provide contactless payment options, without requiring a terminal or POS hardware. By introducing the feature on iOS in Australia, Canada, France, the UK, and the US, HitPay provides businesses with several benefits that can help them simplify their payment processes and improve customer experiences, including:

Eliminating the need for investment in separate payment terminals or devices, as the feature enables merchants to accept contactless payments using their iPhones;

Simple integration that allows merchants to start accepting contactless payments without significant delays, as they only need the free HitPay iOS app;

Minimised costs as Tap to Pay is an alternative to traditional payment processing methods and does not need any setup or subscription fees, as businesses pay per transaction. This allows them to improve the management and predictability of their payment processing costs;

Enhanced customer experience by allowing them to use their contactless credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, Apple Watch, or compatible digital wallets to pay efficiently and securely.

Additionally, Tap to Pay integrates several security features that intend to ensure the protection of customers’ payment data and maintain their privacy. The solution manages transactions leveraging the Secure Element, a hardware-based security measure that encrypts and processes all transactions. Moreover, Tap to Pay on iOS uses Apple Pay’s privacy and security features to offer an extra layer of protection for users, solidifying the platform’s commitment to maintaining the safety of all transactions. Also, payment data is not stored on the user’s phone, ensuring that in the event of a lost or stolen device, customers’ payment data stays secure and confidential.





As of the announcement, merchants located in Australia, Canada, France, the UK, and the US can set up Tap to Pay on iOS by downloading the HitPay mobile app, creating an account, verifying their details, activating payment methods, and accepting payments.