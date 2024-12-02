HitPay introduces payout APIs





Following this announcement, businesses will be enabled to pay workers, contractors, suppliers, and partners through the HitPay Marketplace, while platform-based businesses will also be able to securely manage mass payouts via HitPay Payout APIs. The supported payment network includes FAST in Singapore, InstaPay and PESONet in the Philippines, as well as RTGS in Malaysia.

With this launch, HitPay aims to expand its end-to-end payment solutions in order to streamline secure and efficient online payments, point-of-sale (POS), as well as B2B payments. Through the use of its Payout API, businesses will be enabled to streamline operations and improve their overall cash flow efficiency, with features including built-in compliance with fraud protection solutions, flexibility, and automation (businesses are allowed to set up flexible payout instruction and reconciliation that are based on their payment needs and preferences), and detailed reporting (which allowed firms to receive comprehensive insights on their transactions).

Furthermore, benefits include 24/7 payouts available in Singapore and the Philippines (which enables companies to send funds with no cut-off times or restrictions, with increased loyalty and sped-up access to money), and a single API integration with mass payout capabilities. With the use of a single Payout API call, businesses will be enabled to send payouts to one of several recipients, without the need for any additional intermediaries.

The company aims to add more additional payment networks in 2024, including countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia, as well as worldwide cross-border payouts that use mass payment networks, e-wallets, and OTC channels. This is expected to provide companies with a secure and comprehensive service for managing payouts in multiple countries and currencies, with the need for one integration only.







HitPay’s recent strategy of development

Singapore-based payment platform for small and medium-sized enterprises HitPay had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, the company announced its collaboration with Philippine-based super-app GCash, aiming to extend cashless and credit payments for merchants and businesses in the area. According to the press release published at the time, traders in the Philippines were enabled to accept payments while using three new payment methods, the GCash, GGives, and GCredit, all three of them being available on HitPay’s payment gateway.

The partnership was also anticipated to bring new benefits from HitPay’s merchants and collaborators in the region, such as an optimised checkout experience for clients and customers, good GCash rates, as well as multiple new payment options for its users.

Earlier in February 2023, HitPay announced its partnership with BNPL and finance app BillEase in order to provide card-free instalment payment methods to clients in the region of the Philippines. Following this announcement, through the use of BillEase expertise and solutions, online and offline retailers were given the possibility to provide shoppers with three installment options at checkout, with interest rates valued between 0% and 3.49%. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were set to be enabled to access a full range of payment methods and payment infrastructure through the use of a free account on HitPay.

Both companies focused on providing SMEs and partners with the needed tools and products for the acceleration of their development process in an ever-evolving market.







