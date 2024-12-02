HitBTCs PASS token listed on Blockpass platform

The PASS token is an ERC20 KYC standard utility token that serves as a discount token on the platform. These tokens are of the first-of-thier-kind KYC token standard. This means that in order to exchange the token, the holder is required to possess a certified KYC-compliant identity.

Blockpass has announced a number of key partnerships in recent months, among which the establishment of a blockchain identity research laboratory, the Blockpass Identity Lab, in collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University. Also, Blockpass has partnered with token trading platform Ethfinex. Through this partnership, traders using the Ethfinex platform will be able to create a user-centric verified identity profile that can be used to allow instantaneous access to participation in ICOs on Ethfinex.