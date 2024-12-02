Hitachi Solutions renames ecommerce solution

Now known as the Commerce Suite, the system includes modules for B2B and B2C ecommerce, including automated order entry, self-service customer portal, and payment service, and provides accounting, shipping, and inventory systems integration.

Commerce Suite is an end-to-end web-based system that works with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and enables B2B and B2C businesses to:

build customer relationships;

gain insight into sales data and customer needs;

provide a personalised customer journey;

create a responsive omnichannel experience.

In addition, the company released a new version of the Commerce Suite that includes a series of platform, interface, administrative, and ERP integration features, as well as new online payment capabilities.

The new functionality is aimed to alleviates the complexity of integrating electronic payment support by providing Web Service APIs for handling credit cards, PayPal, eCheck, and transactions via Wallets such as Amazon Pay. Payment Service connects all payment channels using a cloud-hosted solution and acts as an intermediary between a merchants existing systems, gateways, and back-office systems, accepts payments, and connects the data across all platforms, websites, and applications.