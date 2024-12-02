Hitachi Payment Services acquires Writer Corporation's cash management business

This acquisition will augment Hitachi Payment Services’ market position as a complete provider of payments and commerce solutions, further strengthening its value proposition to financial institutions and merchants.











Hitachi's end-to-end cash management solutions

Hitachi Cash Management Services would offer ATM Cash Replenishment services for Financial Institutions and Retail Cash Management Services (RCM) for retail outlets. With a network of close to 40,000 touchpoints, including ATMs and Retail spanning 25 states across 1,500 locations, Hitachi Cash Management Services’ end-to-end offerings help financial institutions and retailers manage their day-to-day cash related requirements in a seamless and efficient manner.

Officials from Hitachi Payment Services said they are committed to providing solutions that effectively meet the varied needs of their customers. Through Hitachi Cash Management Services, they will be able to deliver comprehensive services to financial institutions and retail merchants, furthering their vision of becoming an end-to-end payments and commerce solutions provider.

Hitachi Payment Services is a pioneer in the payment industry in India, offering a comprehensive range of payment solutions including ATM Services, Cash Recycling Machines, White Label ATMs, POS Solutions, Payment Gateway Solutions, Toll & Transit Solutions as well as innovative offerings such as HPY UPI Universe, SoftPOS, Value Added Services, AI & ML based solutions, HPY Sigma - next-gen mobile based merchant platform and HPY Neo - UPI ATM. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving financial inclusion across India.





What does Hitachi Payment Services do?

Hitachi Payment Services is an end-to-end payments and commerce solutions provider equipping financial institutions, payment aggregators, and fintechs with a comprehensive array of solutions focused on security, reliability, and innovation.

A pioneer in the Indian payments space, it has over 66,000 ATMs (including 27,500 cash recycling machines) and 9,700 white label ATMs under management. In addition, it caters to over 3 million merchant touchpoints and processes over 10 million transactions daily.





More information about Hitachi Cash Management Services

