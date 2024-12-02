Hitachi Capital America plans trade finance expansion to Mexico

Mexican companies seeking liquidity and balance sheet improvement can now take advantage of Hitachi Capital America’s true-sale A/R purchase programs. By selling receivables, companies can improve days sale outstanding, working capital, liquidity, credit risk, and customer concentration.

Additionally, the trade finance team finished out FY17 with more than USD 3 billion in purchases. The first quarter of FY18 has brought similar output, with more than USD 1 billion of purchases.

Hitachi Capital America Corp. is a leasing and financial services company providing financing to commercial businesses and other Hitachi companies in the United States. The company offers asset-based financing solutions with a focus on truck, trailer, and floorplan financing; trade financing; small/medium ticket financing; structured financing and asset-based lending.