Hitachi, Canon team up to digitise financial processes

The two companies will collaborate to create offerings around data mining and business intelligence of Accounts Payable (AP) automation process flows, statistical monitoring, and other business functions.

Hitachi Consulting is collaborating with Canon Information and Imaging Solutions on its AP Invoice Automation solution, which enables digital imaging capture of travel and expense receipts for improved and automated expense reporting and processing. Hitachi Consulting will also become an American reseller of CIISs AP Automation solution, to bring customers processes for AP invoicing and travel and expense orchestration.

The alliance is meant to build a go-to-market partnership for the collaborative creation of client solutions. For example, Canon Information and Imaging Solutions imaging technology can be applied in Hitachi Consulting video analytics for security in smart city projects and manufacturing clients video and image analytics for predictive failure and maintenance.