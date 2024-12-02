The app allows private and business drivers to refuel and pay faster, with no need for physical cash or queues at the petrol station. It also provides drivers with the best possible price through exclusive app-only discounts. Additionally, HiQi is now able to meet the EU instant payments requirement, with secure and compliant payments through its partnership with Ecommpay.











Upgrading fuel payments in Spain and Portugal

With HiQi, drivers can fill up their vehicles and pay faster and more conveniently. However, the app faced a significant challenge regarding how users can top up their pre-pay accounts, as it did not have the option to offer A2A transfers, which is often the most convenient way for people to add credit to their accounts. The partnership with Ecommpay has removed that barrier, enabling payments through the app and customer satisfaction to increase. The collaboration also improved the speed and quality of information provided about payments.

Additionally, since the integration, the app has noticed a reduction in false negatives, payments that were returned to the company by Open Banking as not having been made, but in reality, they had already happened. This improved efficiency, minimised manual intervention requirements, and increased customer satisfaction. Three months into the new partnership, payments through the Ecommpay platform have increased each month from an initial 5% of total payment volume to more than 20%.

The integration was straightforward and fast, as HiQi claims. Ecommpay took into consideration business needs and requirements so that it could deliver a tailored solution, and ensured the process followed industry standards and was compliant with regulatory requirements.