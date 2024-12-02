HiPay partners Salesforce Partner Program to support Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalised experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. As part of Salesforce brands can deliver unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

HiPay’s solution meets the needs of most areas related to omnichannel payments: transaction processing, risk management, relationship management with banks and acquirers, data and analytics, responsive design for multi-device support, financial reconciliation and international expansion.

HiPay developed a cartridge that allows merchants to offer HiPay Enterprise as a payment solution on their Salesforce Commerce Cloud storefronts. The cartridge provides several options for integrating payments during the checkout process and offers a full range of other local and international payment methods to guarantee an optimal user experience.

Through a combination of business, technology and marketing benefits, and the world’s largest business app marketplace – the AppExchange – the Salesforce Partner Program helps partners of all sizes and industries build successful businesses that leverage the Salesforce platform.

