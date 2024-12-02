HiPay forging deal with Kooomo for payment solutions implementation

Kooomo is a SaaS-based ecommerce platform built for the world of fashion and luxury brands and is now available for companies of all sectors looking to make their way into the digital world at an international level. This personalised ecommerce platform responds to the specific needs of ecommerce merchants at an international level from a local focus.

This new partnership provides Kooomo’s ecommerce merchants with access to the HiPay payment solution directly from the platform. With over 220 local and international payment methods available with HiPay, including SisalPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, and PayPal, the Kooomo ecosystem will benefit from the fintech’s expertise in this sector, as well as the knowledge of e-shopper purchase behavior across the world.