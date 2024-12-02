Cardholders will earn Hilton Honors Points on all eligible everyday spending to redeem on hotel stays or exclusive experiences. The new cards offer an instant upgrade to elite status through Hilton’s loyalty programme and provides card holders with exclusive travel perks: The Hilton Honors Debit Card automatically awards Silver Status and the Hilton Honors Plus Debit Card offers Gold Status, which includes benefits such as free continental breakfasts, free WIFI, and space-available room upgrades.











Open Banking travel cards with rewards and no foreign fees

The two new cards use Open Banking technology, meaning they seamlessly connect with existing bank accounts, allowing travellers the convenience of spending directly from their current account in the UK or when abroad, whilst removing the foreign exchange fees typically charged by banks and other card providers. Customers can apply directly by downloading the Hilton Honors Debit Card app.

Officials from Hilton said These cards will be a game-changer for guests and Hilton Honors members who can now earn Hilton Honors points on their everyday spending and unlock more stays and benefits at Hilton properties around the world. These industry-first cards not only reward with Hilton Honors points but also elite status and associated travel benefits, including spa discounts and free reward stays. They are a fantastic choice for savvy UK travellers who can save on their overseas transactions whilst also experiencing the benefits that the Hilton and their trusted partners offer.

Representatives from Currensea stated that this partnership introduces Currensea’s simple, money-saving solution to Hilton Honors members. Currensea users saved almost GBP 1.5 million during the summer holidays alone as the card was used once every five seconds globally and travellers increasingly look for greater value when they’re spending abroad. The new debit cards give travellers access to good foreign exchange rates, saving on every overseas transaction by cutting out the normal fees leveraged by high street banks with the bonus of earning Hilton Honors Points on top.





The points earned and savings of FX fees

The Hilton Honors Debit Card has an annual fee of GBP 60, a 0.5% foreign exchange fee, and offers Hilton Honors Silver status. Until 30 November 2024, users can earn a welcome bonus of 3,500 Hilton Honors Points for spending GBP 1,000 abroad. Cardholders earn 1 Hilton Honors Point for every GBP 1 spent on everyday purchases and up to 3 Points per GBP 1 spent with Hilton abroad.

The Hilton Honors Plus Debit Card, with an annual fee of GBP 150, has no foreign exchange fees and grants users Hilton Honors Gold status. Until November 30, 2024, cardholders can receive a 12,000 Hilton Honors Points bonus for spending GBP 2,500 overseas. This card offers 1.5 Points for every GBP 1 spent on daily purchases and up to 4.5 Points per GBP 1 spent with Hilton abroad. Both cards eliminate overseas bank fees and are accepted wherever Mastercard is, offering protection through Mastercard Chargeback Protection.