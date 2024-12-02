HighRadius to bring STP for virtual card payments to Noventis supplier network

The solution, powered by the radiusOne network provided by HighRadius, will automate both the processing of virtual card payments and the associated reconciliation to open invoices—all in a secure, enterprise-grade PCI-compliant environment.

Through its payment platform and network, Noventis has been serving the needs of suppliers by replacing paper checks with virtual credit card payments delivered via the supplier’s preferred method, such as web, IVR, file delivery, email and phone. With this arrangement, Noventis and HighRadius are offering a method that further streamlines the secure acceptance, processing and reconciliation of these payments for the suppliers.