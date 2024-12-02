HighRadius launches order-to-cash digital assistant

HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specialising in automating the order-to-cash process, announced that it would be launching the Autonomous Receivables solutions, a voice- and touch-based Digital Assistant for order to cash automation.

The digital assistant uses natural language processing and AI-based technology to serve as the interaction layer between the A/R analyst and the core components of the Integrated Receivables platform. The Rivana AI Engine supports automation and prediction across the Integrated Receivables platform with machine learning algorithms trained on more than USD 1 trillion in receivables data.

The HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in order-to-cash processes through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. Powered by the RivanaTM Artificial Intelligence Engine and FreedaTM Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOneTM B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes.