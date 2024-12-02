Since its inception, Highnote has built upon and utilised technologies critical to the scale, reliability, and velocity expectations of the embedded finance experiences. This collaboration solidifies a close relationship with Visa.

Additionally, Highnote has finished their Visa Ready certification and will join Visa’s Fintech Fast Track programme as an enabler in the US market, where it can help digital enterprises launch differentiated card programmes rapidly using its GraphQL API platform coupled with programme management, money movement, and issuer processing services.

Representatives from Visa stated that they’re committed to accelerating the scale and pace of payments innovation. Through this partnership with issuance platform Highnote, they’re happy to enable the next generation of fintechs and support embedded card capabilities.

In a statement, Highnote’s officials stated that they built Highnote so enterprises can differentiate by launching embedded finance solutions that support the needs of their customers today and in the future. Through Visa Cloud Connect, Highnote is able to leverage its flexible and scalable infrastructure to deliver an issuer processor and payments platform that is fully cloud-native and meets the need of enterprises that are looking to innovate and remain ahead of competition.





Other Fintech Fast Track partners

In November 2020 Visa selected Enfuce to participate in their Fintech Fast Track programme. The programme allowed Enfuce to join Visa’s network of partners and build payment experiences with their support.

BaaS provider of embedded finance NymCard has also formed a strategic collaboration with Visa in the Middle East in May 2021. The partnership will allow NymCard’s network of fintech partners to onboard onto Visa’s global network through Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Programme. This move will give NymCard’s fintech partners fast-tracked access to leverage the reach, capabilities, and security of Visa’s global payment network to help them create innovative payment solutions.

One of the latest companies to enter Visa’s Fast Track programme is TBI Bank. Its fintech mindset was recognised by Visa, one of the world’s leaders in digital payments, and TBI is the first Bulgarian bank to join this agenda. Through the programme, the bank will benefit from Visa’s expertise in areas such as business strategy, marketing, design, and risk management, and will synergise with other fintech players from around the world.





About Highnote

Highnote is a modern card platform, purpose-built to realise customer loyalty and engagement through embedded card experiences. Its fully integrated tech stack provides every service needed for innovative companies to launch new ways to use card payments.

Utilising the developer-friendly Highnote platform, product and engineering teams at digital enterprises of all sizes can efficiently embed virtual and physical payment cards (commercial and consumer prepaid, debit, credit, and charge), ledger, and wallet capabilities into their existing products, creating compelling value for users while growing revenue and building a unique and differentiated brand.