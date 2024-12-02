HighJump launches mobile POS app

The system is designed to enable mobile selling and help store associates with more knowledge about their businesses.

HighJump Engage mPOS focuses on delivering the store associate a set of information to enable them to meet the needs of their customers. On the iPad at their fingertips they have a selling environment complete with a product catalog, shopping cart, customer specific pricing and promotions, and access to inventory levels across locations. They can also leverage a customer system including purchase history, shipping information and suggested purchases.