HID Global teams up with Proxama for m-based loyalty schemes

The solution combines the loyalty functionalities of Proxamas TapPoint platform with the security solutions from HID Trusted Tag Services.

To participate in the coupon and loyalty programmes, customers interact with a Near Field Communication (NFC) tag from HID Global. HID Trusted Tags functionality makes each tap unique. As a result, Proxamas retailers and brands are protected from situations wherein one transaction can lead to rewards being collected multiple times.

In recent news, Proxama and VALID, a provider of payment solutions, identification and telecommunication systems for the Latin and South American markets, have signed a three year license and distribution agreement.