HID Global rolls out digital identity management and authentication solution

The new HID ActivOne is an end-to-end digital identity management and authentication solution for large organisations, securing the identity of people, critical data and assets, all with the flexibility of a subscription.

HID ActivOne provides:

secure access to networks, systems, applications and data, as well as VPNs (virtual private networks) when working outside the office

strong authentication services to ensure that users requesting access are who they say they are, whether working onsite or remotely, employees or contractors

email and document signing and encryption

secure transaction authorisation

wide range of secure authenticators including mobile phone and smart ID card

digital identity lifecycle management solution

HID Global develops access control and secure identity solutions such as smart cards, readers, printers, RFID tags, and software.