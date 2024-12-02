HID Global reveals HID goID age solution

The HID goID Simple Verifier is the latest addition to HID’s mobile identity offering, and is a device that can be used by anyone seeking to quickly verify the age of citizens carrying an HID goID mobile ID on their smartphones. This occurs with just one click. The Simple Verifier enables the private sector to combat fake ID attempts, and the latest addition to HID goID is a digital verification tool that supports governments’ age-restricted products and services initiatives, geared towards protecting the health, safety, and well-being of minors.

Once connecting via Bluetooth to the HID goID Simple Verifier, the device confirms age by sending a random code to the citizen’s mobile ID on their smartphone. The citizen’s age is confirmed with no scanning, tapping, or any other action required. The solution protects citizen privacy since no additional information beyond the legal age of the citizen is shared.

