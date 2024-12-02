HID Global launches new Identity & Access Management platform in the cloud

The HID Authentication Service provides multifactor authentication to a growing and diverse population of users and allows organizations to leverage their existing technology to accomplish new identity goals. It also provides centralized audit logs to simplify compliance capabilities.

In financial services, for example, access to high-value transactions can be protected by integrating API calls to the HID Authentication Service from third-party software, such as the Temenos T24 core banking platform. In healthcare, a partner can build patient access to healthcare portals to be HIPAA-compliant.

HID Global portfolio of identity and access management products and services includes multi-factor authentication, intelligence-driven risk-based authentication, physical identity and access management, credential management, digital signing and digital encryption. Users can also rely on the company’s end-point authenticators, including mobile devices, smart cards and tokens, among others.

HID Global develops access control and secure identity solutions such as smart cards, readers, printers, RFID tags, and software. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.