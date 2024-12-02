HID Global introduces goID Gateway platform

The platform is available as a cloud service in a packaged HID solution or as an in-country offering operated locally with support from HID support teams. The goID Gateway manages the supply of fully encrypted mobile identities from a central issuance system to citizens’ smartphones while ensuring the privacy of all personal information.

Also, the goID Gateway has been added to HID’s end-to-end ePassport solution used by the government of Tanzania. This enables provisioning mobile ePassports to citizens’ smartphones if their physical passport booklets have been stolen or lost in another country.

End-to-end encryption ensures complete confidentiality of personal information to protect the issuing entity, citizens and gateway service provider, while allowing secure over-the-air provisioning, updating and revoking of mobile IDs. The goID Gateway features include remote enrolment and provisioning, off-line verification, remote verification, role-based verification services, Bluetooth engagement and customisable functionality.