



With this collaboration, HEYTEA, which is a creator of tea drinks and one of Asia’s beverage brands, is set to improve customer experiences and assist its global expansion by providing localised payment solutions. Currently, the brand operates more than 4,300 stores and started entering international markets such as the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, and Malaysia.











The news comes just a few days after Checkout.com forged another partnership, this time with Vinted, a Europe-based online marketplace for second-hand fashion. The company intended to offer its Intelligent Acceptance solution to increase acceptance rates by applying bespoke AI optimisations based on Vinted’s specific traffic patterns. Implementing this was set to allow Vinted to minimise failed transaction rates and scale engagement on its platform.





Augmenting the checkout experience

Through this collaboration between HEYTEA and Checkout.com, the former’s customers can place orders via the HEYTEA app and benefit from a simplified checkout process supported by Checkout.com’s technology. By allowing a buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) model, the integration focuses on minimising queuing times and scaling convenience, which consumers worldwide have been expecting. Supported by Checkout.com, HEYTEA has achieved until now an augmented credit card transaction acceptance rate, in turn contributing to a more efficient payment process for customers and assisting the business’ growth plans.

Furthermore, Checkout.com’s local knowledge across 19 office locations globally plays an important role in the alliance, as it enables HEYTEA to deliver a wide range of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, America Express, Google Pay, Apple Pay, WeChat Pay, and Alipay, to customers in markets such as Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Australia, the US, and the UK. Additionally, leveraging the company’s scalable and modular solutions is set to support HEYTEA in navigating the difficulties of cross-border payments while also offering a consistent and localised experience to customers.