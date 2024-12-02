HEYTEA partners with Adyen to accelerate global expansion





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to accelerate HEYTEA’s development process and overall global expansion. In addition, the deal is expected to bring the company’s products to clients across the regions of the US, the UK, Singapore, and Australia.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the HEYTEA x Adyen partnership

With its sights set on the process of expanding into new markets, HEYTEA has chosen Adyen as its payment technology provider in order to utilise its unified commerce platform to launch securely and efficiently into new overseas markets.

At the same time, the integration with Adyen will also give HEYTEA the possibility to unlock the benefit of its extensive global acquiring network, allowing faster, more reliable transactions in the preferred local payment methods. This will include the process of powering WeChat Pay directly via HEYTEA’s app, aiming to provide a localised and more customer-friendly experience.

Adyen's technology will give HEYTEA the possibility to deliver a modern tea experience to customers across the globe. Furthermore, by leveraging its fast processing and support of a wide range of local payment methods, HEYTEA will also be enabled to provide clients with an improved experience, without the need to worry about payment complexities.