



By collaborating with Visa, heymax leveraged the company’s Visa Offers Platform (VOP) and developed the Card Maximiser solution to support individuals in earning credit card rewards and ensuring that consumers benefit from an improved experience. Visa’s VOP provides clients with access to Visa transaction data of registered cardholders which previously offered with their consent. The integration with the platform focuses on allowing clients to improve their loyalty and offer programmes with real-time rewards earning experiences.











heymax’s Card Maximiser capabilities

Designed to support consumers in tracking their spending and optimising credit card rewards, the heymax Card Maximiser focuses on allowing cardholders to receive comprehensive and real-time insights into their card transactions and reward accrual. Additionally, the service is set to allow consumers to accelerate their reward accumulation, enabling them to access more reward types, including daily rebates and free vacations.



Furthermore, representatives from heymax underlined that, developed with security and privacy in mind, the Card Maximiser aims to help users build a healthier and improved relationship with their cards by automatically clarifying which transactions are eligible for bonus points. Also, it proactively tracks customers’ monthly USD 1000 bonus spending cap within a one-time step. According to Visa’s officials, since cardholders in Singapore have several cards and can find it difficult to manage what rewards they earn, heymax’s Card Maximiser feature enables them to link their existing Visa cards and track their rewards across different bank portfolios. By utilising both the Max Miles earned on the heymax platform and the newly added solution, cardholders are set to receive a better optimisation of their rewards from their spending.