Hesehus partners AltaPay to offer customers ecommerce solutions

AltaPay`s modular platform helps companies to receive payments through integration with banks and financial institutions. Their customers include Hummel, Kate Spade, TopToy and Boozt.com, all of which sell products internationally and need a global payment solution that is up to the task.

AltaPay offers ecommerce companies payment solution that reduces both basket abandonment and the risk of fraud, as well as addressing multicurrency issues. VIKING Life Saving Equipment, maritime and fire safety company, which has been with Hesehus for eight years, has chosen AltaPay`s payment solution for their new ecommerce solution based on the Hesehus 6 platform.

