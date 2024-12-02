



As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership allows Hertz to unify the majority of its in-person and online payment volume onto Stripe, which is part of the company’s digital rental strategy.











Hertz – Stripe collaboration objectives

According to Hertz’s officials, the alliance with Stripe supports the company in providing its customers with additional digital payment options that are set to enable a more efficient and simple rental experience. Hertz is committed to assisting its customers with improved rental experiences and services and the partnership with Stripe allows it to leverage advanced technology to achieve that. As part of their collaboration, Stripe and Hertz developed a shared product roadmap to address specific payment needs, such as extended authorisations for weekly or monthly rentals. Hertz is set to consolidate payments onto Stripe across corporate-owned locations in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.



Furthermore, considering the current environment, Hertz intends to build a more diversified car rental fleet while also serving a wider set of customer segments, including leisure, business travellers, and rideshare drivers. The company manages customers booking online, on their mobile devices, and at in-person venues, including airports and neighbourhood locations. Under the agreement, Stripe is set to support Hertz payments in several areas, such as:

In-person bookings via Stripe Terminal, which intends to be Hertz’s primary checkout platform with BBPOS WisePOS E countertop and handheld readers accepting payments at approximately 3,000 locations;

Online reservations, with Stripe processing payments for all reservations made directly on Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty websites and apps. Additionally, Hertz is set to benefit from API reliability with increased availability and authorisation rates that maintain their position during peak demands. Card Account Updated and Adaptive Acceptance are payment optimisation tools that intend to raise authorisation rates and reduce false declines for Hertz;

Secure and private payments with Apple Pay as, with Stripe, Hertz introduces the payment method for US rental purchases so customers can leverage it with the company’s app when booking a reservation on the website.

Representatives from Stripe underlined that as customers expect fast, simple, and reliable car rentals, the collaboration aims to support Hertz in enhancing the customer experience, while also providing improved payment solutions.