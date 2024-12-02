Hermes, Itella to provide cross-border ecommerce service in Russia

Currently, 30 million Russian customers shop online, or less than one quarter of the total population.

In order to better accommodate Western European merchants along the road of fulfilment to Russia, Itella, with headquarters in Helsinki, will support Hermes with warehousing and distribution expertise as well as years of experience in the Russian market.

Hermes will contribute services, including shop development and payments and debits management. The new service package will accompany merchants until the ‘end of the last mile’.